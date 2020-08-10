An elderly local resident contacted the Rudnichny police division of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Prokopyevsk, who reported that she had become a victim of deception.

The police found out that a stranger had approached the pensioner on the street, and began a conversation with her during which she said that she saw a spell on the old woman. The interlocutor immediately offered to save the woman from the “terrible spell”. For that it was necessary to undergo a ritual of purification. The victim's doubts were dispelled by another stranger, who came up later and began thanking the “healer” for successful elimination of a similar spell. The pensioner agreed to undergo a ritual, for which the “clairvoyant” demanded all her savings, saying that it was on money that all the evil was preserved. As soon as the 79-year-old woman from Prokopyevsk withdrew all the savings from the account and handed them over to the strangers, they wrapped the money in a bag and started the ceremony. To confirm her words about the spell, the “witch” handed the pensioner a sewing needle and ordered to hold it in her hand, after a while the metal product turned black. After that, the gypsies informed the victim that they needed a photograph of her family and sent her home for the photograph. When she returned, the offenders were not there. They stole about 240,000 rubles and fled.

Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Prokopyevsk, together with operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region, carried out a set of measures and detained the suspects in Krasnoyarsk. Those turned to be local residents aged 42 and 46. They confessed to the crime. One of the suspects has been taken into custody in Krasnoyarsk, where she is suspected of committing similar crimes. The 46-year-old detainee was taken to Prokopyevsk, where a remand in custody as a preventive measure was also chosen for her.

Investigator of the “Rudnichny” police division of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Prokopyevsk prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by Part 2 of Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”. The Police check the suspects for involvement in other similar offenses committed in the territory of Kuzbass.