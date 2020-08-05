On August 5, 2020, the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation registered the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia dated June 8, 2020 No. 400 “On Approval of the Procedure for Nominating Foreign Citizens for Awarding with Combat Short-Barreled Hand Small Arms and Cold Arms in the System of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Form of the Award List for Nominating a Foreign Citizen for Awarding with Combat Short-barreled Hand-held Small Arms and Cold Arms” (registration number 59183, hereinafter – Order, Procedure, respectively).

The Procedure establishes the procedure for nominating foreign citizens for awarding with arms specified in the list of types, types and models of combat short-barreled hand-held small arms and cold arms, which can be awarded to foreign citizens, approved by the Government of the Russian Federation dated March 9, 2020 No. 301, based on the order of the Minister internal affairs of the Russian Federation.

Also, the Order approved the form of the award list for nominating a foreign citizen for awarding with combat short-barreled hand-held small arms and cold arms.

MIA of Russia Treaty and Law Department