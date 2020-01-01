“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of committing illegal banking transactions.

The investigators found that the offenders, using the accounts of controlled organizations without state registration and appropriate permission, carried out banking operations to cash out funds. For their services, they deducted a 15% commission from each transaction.

According to preliminary data, the suspects cashed out more than 18 million rubles for only one counterparty, whereas there were dozens of “clients” of the illegal business.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Part 2 of Art.172 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The police carried out more than 20 searches in Moscow, during which bank cards, cash, SIM cards, communication means, as well as documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

Three suspects have been indicted. For one of them the court chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest, for other two – a written undertaking of not to leave the place and behave properly.

Investigative actions aimed at exposing all the participants in the illegal activities continue,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.