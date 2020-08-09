“At about one o'clock in the morning, officers of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tomsky District, police sergeants Mikhail Nakonechny and Andrey Altergot received a message from the duty-unit about a fire in the village of Kislovka.

Upon arrival at the indicated address, the police saw a burning two-story wooden house, in which, according to eyewitnesses, there were two citizens. The entrance through the door was blocked by fire, so Mikhail Nakonechny, with the help of improvised means, smashed the window on the first floor and penetrated the house through it. Despite the fact that his hands were cut by glass, he moved forward through the black smoke until he found two people who were unconscious. The police officer carried the man and the woman to the window, where he handed them over to his partner. Andrey Altergot provided first aid to them. Thanks to the selfless and competent actions of the police, people were saved,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.