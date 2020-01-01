The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kalininsky District received reports from directors of local educational institutions that they had become victims of fraudsters. The applicants explained to the police that they had entered into government contracts for the purchase of computer equipment for mobile classrooms with representatives of commercial organizations. However, the tablet computers delivered to the schools did not meet the technical specifications and contract requirements. The total amount of the damage was about 1.2 million rubles.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, police officers established the whereabouts of the suspects. A 47-year-old resident of the Kalininsky District and a 52-year-old visitor from the Moscow Region were detained by law enforcement officers and delivered to a police division.

It has been established that the suspects have indicated deliberately false information in the acts of acceptance and transfer of goods.

Currently the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kalininsky District have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of the crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.