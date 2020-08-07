In July 2019, during a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the Drug Control Division of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Far Eastern Federal District, with the support of the OMON of the Rosgvardia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory, detained three suspects in the production and sale of narcotic drugs.

As a result of the searches carried out by officers of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Far Eastern Federal District in a former farm located in a forest 100 kilometers away from Khabarovsk, a drug laboratory was liquidated. About 25 kilograms of synthetic drugs and over four tons of precursors for their manufacture have been withdrawn from the illegal circulation.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, the investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Far Eastern Federal District established that a 38-year-old man, his 28-year-old wife and his wife's 26-year-old brother, who were previously engaged in the no-contact distribution of drugs, organized a drug laboratory. For that, using forged documents, they bought out a former farm located far from settlements for three million rubles. Instructions on the organization of production and funds for the purchase of premises, the purchase of equipment and drugs were received by the suspects from their curator via the Internet.

To set up the laboratory, the defendants used ordinary logistics companies, which brought equipment and drugs to rented garage boxes and basements, and then, with the help of third parties, they delivered them directly to the farm.

The laboratory was equipped with the most modern equipment, refrigerators, hoods, expensive respirators and overalls for personal protection.

The drugs made in the laboratory were sold in a non-contact way, using couriers, both in the Far East and in the western regions of the country.

The suspects could make about 400 kilograms of narcotic drugs from the seized precursors.

As a result of further operational-search and investigative measures, transport police officers identified and detained a 21-year-old resident of the city of Khabarovsk, who was engaged in the sale of drugs produced in the liquidated laboratory.

Thus, thanks to a well-planned operation, transport police officers not only liquidated the largest drug laboratory in the Far East, but also cut off the channels for the supply of precursors and the sale of drugs manufactured by the laboratory.

Currently, the investigators of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Far Eastern Federal District have completed the investigation of criminal cases initiated on the grounds of crimes under part 3 of Art. 30, part. 5 of Art. 228.1 and part 4 of Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, in relation to three members of this organized group.

The maximum sanction of this article provides for punishment up to life imprisonment.

The defendant will wait for the court decision in the pre-trial detention center.

In addition, at present, investigators of the investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Far Eastern Federal District continue to investigate the criminal cases against three more members of this organized group.