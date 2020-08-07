An investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novosibirsk has instituted a criminal case on the fact of a series of thefts of funds from bank accounts, committed using mobile applications and obtaining loans on-line.

A 31-year-old resident of Novosibirsk used to buy up mobile SIM cards and find out whether the numbers had previously been connected to on-line banking applications. Then he reconnected the applications to his own phone number and stole money from the accounts of former SIM card holders, and also documented loans for them on-line. When receiving loan funds, he transferred them to the accounts of electronic payment systems or to bank cards issued to dummies.

The criminal activity of the suspect was suppressed by officers of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novosibirsk with the power support of SOBR fighters of the Federal Service of the Russian National Guard Troops for the Novosibirsk Region. During the search at the man's place of residence, 9 mobile phones, more than 300 SIM cards, 6 bank cards, as well as a computer and a laptop were seized.

To date, 4 victims were established by the investigators. The total amount of the damage exceeded 500 thousand rubles. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainee. Further operational and investigative actions are being carried out to collect the evidence base and establish other episodes of the defendant’s criminal activity.