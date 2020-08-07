Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in a video conference mode, introduced the new chief to the personnel of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region – Police Major-General Vladimir Alai.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia described Vladimir Alai as a combat officer and recalled that he devoted almost 40 years of his life to serving in the internal affairs bodies, growing from an inspector to a competent leader. For the shown courage and high results achieved in the performance of his official duties, he was awarded state awards, including the Order “For Personal Courage” and the “Order of Aleksander Nevsky”.

Speaking about the current situation in the area of responsibility of the internal affairs bodies of the Ryazan Region, the Minister outlined the need to increase efforts in the area of crime prevention, including within the framework of respective state programs: “Our principled position, active interaction with executive authorities and municipalities are extremely important here. Please pay more attention to this direction and outline a set of additional measures”.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev emphasized that the detection rate of grave and especially grave crimes in the region significantly exceeds the average Russian indicators. He noted a positive trend in the identification of illegal acts in the economic sphere: in the financial and credit system and those related to the consumer market. “At the same time, more effective measures are needed to ensure compensation for material damage in cases of economic and corruption nature,” the MIA Chief stated.

In addition, the Minister demanded to ensure public order and safety of citizens during the preparation and holding of the Single Election Day, organizing close interaction with local authorities, election commissions and other law enforcement agencies.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev expressed confidence that the professionalism, high personal responsibility and organizational skills of Vladimir Alai would be in full demand in the region that was new for him.