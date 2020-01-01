“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ivanovo Region detained a man suspected of robbery attack on a store of one of the jewelry chains of Russia in the city of Ivanovo.

It was previously established that two offenders broke into the jewelry store and began threatening the seller with an object similar to a pistol. Having smashed shop windows with a hammer, they stole three trays with gold bracelets and tried to leave the outlet. It turned impossible to do that immediately. The second shop-assistant, who was in the next room, managed to press the alarm button, making the front door automatically slammed shut. However, the attackers managed to break the barrier and escape.

An investigative-operational team was immediately sent to the scene. It was established that at the time of the attack, one of the suspects had injured his hand. Officers of the Regional Forensic Center collected traces of blood for examination. When the bio-material was checked against the federal database of genomic information, the identity of one of the suspects was established. He turned to be a previously convicted resident of the Republic of Dagestan.

As a result of operational-search activities, the man was detained at one of the Moscow airports while trying to fly to the city of Vladivostok. It turned out that he hid the stolen jewelry in his clothes.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Frunzensky District of the city of Ivanovo has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainee.

Currently, operational-search measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities and detaining the accomplices,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.