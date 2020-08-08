Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived to the city of Irkutsk.

The Minister held a meeting with the leadership of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, at which he gave instructions to improve various areas of operational and service activities.

Then the Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia paid tribute to the memory of officers of internal affairs bodies who died in the line of duty, and laid flowers at the memorial in the building of the regional GA.

As part of the working trip, Vladimir Kolokoltsev met with Acting Governor of the Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev, during which they discussed measures to improve the efficiency of interaction between law enforcement bodies and regional authorities in ensuring the safety of citizens.