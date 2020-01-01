The Investigative Division for the Investigation of Crimes in the Serviced Territory of the Police Division (Prikubansky District) of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar opened a criminal case against the head of one of the management companies on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Article 165 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing property damage by deception or abuse of trust”.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, it was established that the 46-year-old suspect concluded contracts for the supply of communal resources with two organizations in order to provide communal services of central heating as well as water and electricity supply to the population.

The suspect transferred part of the funds, received from the owners of residential and non-residential premises in the houses as payment for utilities to organizations supplying central heating, hot water and electricity. The woman spent the rest of the money on other needs. The total damage to the organizations exceeds 1 million 400 thousand rubles.

Currently, the criminal investigation is on-going.

This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.