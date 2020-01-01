In September 2019, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region received operational information that a man was trying to sell an apartment that did not belong to him in a house located on the Novo-Sadovaya street of the regional center.

To verify this information, it was decided to conduct an unofficial “Operational Experiment”. In the course of the experiment, operational-search measures, sanctioned by a decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court, were carried out.

Police officers established that a resident of Chelyabinsk, born in 1981, using a passport of another person but with his own photograph, rented a two-room apartment for a long time in May 2019. In order to make his actions look plausible, he handed over to the owner of the apartment, born in 1954, cash in the amount of 26 thousand rubles as a rent payment for one month of residence. After that, the woman handed over to the tenant two sets of keys and left, and he posted an advertisement for sale of the apartment on one of the trading platforms on the Internet.

At the same time, an accomplice, unidentified by the investigation, persuaded a woman born in 1965 and leading an antisocial lifestyle, to participate in the crime: he invited her to act as the seller-owner in the transaction of the apartment alienation. Having received the consent, he acquired for his accomplice decent clothes and a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation with her photograph and with the name of the apartment owner.

Acting in a preliminary conspiracy, harmoniously, according to the assigned roles, the offenders several times applied to the MFC using a forged document and, ultimately, received the necessary documents to complete the sale and purchase of the apartment. After that, the woman-accomplice, according to her, having received about 400 rubles from the accomplices and the promise of “golden mountains”, went home – to the village of Solonets, Samara Region.

For several months, the offenders regularly paid the rent to the landlady and kept the apartment clean. Later, personal belongings were removed from the dwelling and a number of genetic examinations were carried out, confirming their belonging to the suspects.

At the end of September 2019, the owner of the apartment learned from one of the applicants for the purchase of the apartment that there was an advertisement on the Internet for the sale of her property. The ad indicated the cost – 4 million rubles. The woman turned to the MFC with a statement prohibiting the sale of the apartment without her presence. A few days later, she received a notification from the MFC that the above apartment did not belong to her by right of ownership and therefore she had no right to impose a ban on registration actions. The pensioner applied to the police for help.

A few days before the victim's appeal, the police, as part of operational measures, talked with the enterprising man, who provided information about the preparation of a crime. He led the police officers, who came to him under the guise of buyers, through the apartment, told them that he was the owner and reduced the price without bargaining. The illegal activities of the offender were documented by the police in accordance with the law.

The senior investigator of the department for the investigation of crimes committed on the territory of the Kirovsky District of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for Samara, instituted a criminal case in relation to the identified man and woman on the grounds of a crime under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. At the request of the investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure against the suspects.

Thanks to the well-coordinated work of personnel of the investigative and operational units of the criminal investigation department, it became possible to establish and collect sufficient evidence to bring the man and the woman to criminal responsibility. In relation to an unidentified accomplice, the criminal case was set-aside into a separate proceeding.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.