In March 2018, a representative of a company operating in one of the republics of Central Asia applied to the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vladimir with a statement about the theft of funds belonging to the organization.

During the check, the police found that the said company had entered into an agreement with a resident of the city of Vladimir, who was an individual entrepreneur. According to the contract, the entrepreneur acted as an intermediary in the purchase of granulated sugar. According to the terms of the contract, the funds were to be credited to her account after presenting to the customer the contract signed with the supplier. After completing a deal with one of the enterprises located in the Krasnodar Territory for the supply of 134 tons of sugar, the woman sent the documents to the customer, who in turn transferred 3.5 million rubles to her account. However, instead of paying for the goods, the intermediary cashed out part of the money, and transferred a part to other accounts, after which she stopped communicating.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vladimir initiated a criminal case on this fact.

The suspect was hiding outside the Vladimir Region and was put on the federal wanted list.

At the end of July this year, while carrying out preventive measures, police officers detained the suspect in a bus en route “Moscow – Vladimir”.

Currently, the woman has been charged with committing a crime under part 4 of Art. 160 of the Russian Criminal Code.