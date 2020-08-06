Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kursk in hot pursuit detained two suspects of stealing money from the apartments of pensioners. The operatives found out that female offenders had specially come to Kursk from the Oboyanskiy District to commit crimes. The police found that the suspects visited the apartments of residents of the regional center and introduced themselves as employees of the gas service. Only elderly people who were alone in the apartment were chosen as victims. The scheme of theft was developed by them in advance. The investigation established their involvement in three crimes committed in Kursk last week. The offenders were detained during another theft of money from a pensioner living on Deineka street. She let the strangers into the apartment, believing that they had come to check the gas equipment. One suspect, pretending to check the equipment, distracted the attention of the hostess, while the other was looking for money and valuables in the other room.

After their departure, the pensioner immediately noticed that things were displaced and a large amount of money was missing. She called the police and was able to provide them with accurate descriptions of the suspects. This helped the operatives to detain the suspects promptly. It was found that the fraudsters moved in public transport, and there they were detained. The stolen money has been successfully seized and will be returned to its rightful owner.

The Police check the detainees for involvement in similar offenses. The assumptions that they had committed the theft of money from a 94-year-old Kurian woman living in the Zheleznodorozhny District were confirmed. During the search, several items of jewelry were found with the suspects. The investigation has reason to believe that those things may belong to other victims, whose apartments have been visited by the offenders.

Forensic experts at the scenes of the crime discovered the traces left by the criminals. They matched the samples taken from the suspects. Currently, the suspects are charged with committing crimes under Article 158 part 3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Theft committed by a group of persons, with illegal entry into a dwelling and causing a major damage). They will be under arrest pending trial.