“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region and the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Ramenskoye”, with the participation of the special purpose unit “Grom”, suppressed the activities of a laboratory for the production of synthetic drugs.

According to operatives, the offenders equipped the drug laboratory in a bathhouse on the territory of a leased land-plot in the village of Ganusovo of the Ramenskoye Urban District, Moscow Region.

During the inspection of the premises, the police found equipment for the manufacture of drugs and 750 liters of chemical reagents. There was also seized a substance, which, according to the results of a study, was recognized as a narcotic drug mephedrone with a total weight of more than 10 kilograms.

The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Ramenskoye” has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.