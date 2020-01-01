A 48-year-old local resident called the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division Yurginsky. The woman said that she and her 51-year-old husband had become victims of deception. The total damage amounted to 1,500,000 rubles.

The police found out that an unknown person called the woman's mobile phone from a Moscow number, and introducing himself as a bank employee said that the client's confidential data had been “compromised”, as a result of which offenders allegedly gained access to her account. He also added that the bank's security service recorded an attempt to issue a loan to the woman's name. To protect the account, the pseudo-banker transferred the call to a “senior specialist” who asked the client to tell him the details of the means of payment. In addition, he offered to similarly secure her husband's bank account. The woman gave him the required data, but soon both spouses discovered in the personal account of the online bank that they were borrowers of large amounts. When the swindler contacted the woman again, she told him that the problem had not been solved, and then he offered to cash out the loan and transfer the money to a special secure safe deposit box. As a result, under the dictation of the swindler, the woman took a total of 1,533,000 rubles from her and her husband's card, which she transferred in 31 payments to unknown mobile phone numbers. Only a few days later, realizing that instead of protection, they received credit obligations, the woman understood that their family had been deceived and reported the incident to the police.

Currently, the police are conducting a set of operational-search measures aimed at identifying suspects. The police found out that the 15 mobile phone numbers from which the attackers called the victims appeared in 180 statements about remote theft and fraud, registered in different regions of Russia, of which 17 signals were registered in Kuzbass. Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division Yurginsky initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”. According to the sanctions of this article, the maximum penalty is a 6 years' imprisonment.