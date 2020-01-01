Officers of the criminal investigation division for the Urban District Fryzino of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Shchelkovskoye” as a result of operational-search activities, detained a previously convicted 26-year-old local resident, suspected of committing a series of burglaries.

It was established that the offender had illegally penetrated an apartment located in a multi-storey building on the Prospekt Mira, from where she stole 330 thousand rubles. It is noteworthy that the front door was not locked, and at the time of the crime the spouses born in 1941 were in the apartment.

On this fact criminal investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration initiated a criminal case on grounds of a crime under Art. 158 of the RF Criminal Code “Theft”.

After studying CCTV records, the police identified and detained the suspect in the illegal act at her place of residence. During the search of her apartment, the police found and seized the stolen money, which was returned to the pensioners. The woman explained that she entered the entrances of residential buildings and pulled apartment door handles, finding out which ones were open. After that, she went into the corridor and stole personal belongings of citizens.

The involvement of the detainee in committing a similar crime against a local woman born in 1939 was established.

The total damage from the two thefts exceeded 650 thousand rubles.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of her own recognizance and appropriate behavior.