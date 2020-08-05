On July 7 of this year, during operational-search activities, officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region detained a 27-year-old resident of the Oktyabrsky District, suspected of selling drugs on the territory of Novosibirsk and the Novosibirsk Region through caches using Internet telecommunication network. The man was detained with the power support by the “Grom” (Thunder) special task force of the regional police near a house on Vybornaya street.

During a body search of the detainee, the police found and seized 6 polymer packages with a narcotic drug heroin weighing almost 5 grams.

During a search of the apartment of the detainee by officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region, a narcotic drug “α-PVP” weighing more than 325 grams was found and seized, as well as heroin weighing about 900 grams.

In addition to drugs, electronic scales, packaging material, and other items used for packaging drugs were found at that address.

The police established that the suspect carried out small-size packaging, arranged caches with drugs, photographed the sites where the caches were arranged, sent those photos to the operator of the on-line store, whose identity and whereabouts are being established. In total, over 1.2 kilograms of drugs have been removed from illicit trafficking.

The criminal case was instituted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Art. 30 and Part 5 of Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code “Attempted illegal sale of drugs on an especially large scale”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Further investigation is under way, and other persons involved in drug trafficking are being identified.