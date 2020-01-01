A criminal case about a large theft from a private house is being investigated by police investigating authorities of the city of Privolzhsk, Ivanovo Region. A local resident turned to law enforcement officers with a statement that an unknown thief had sneaked into her house. The broken-in garage and the loss of a motorcycle were discovered by a neighbor of the victims. The hostess, quickly got the situation and rushed to inspect the house. One of the windows was open, and she found footprints on the windowsill. The intruder who got inside the house found a metal safe in the rooms and cracked it open.

The owner of the house recently sold a car, and it was this money – almost 700 thousand rubles, obtained from the transaction, that was stolen by the unknown criminal. The intruder took all the foreign currency and gold jewelry from the safe. In the course of the operational-search activities, officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the MIA of Russian Division for the Privolzhsky District, together with officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA Administration of the Region, detained the theft suspect. It turned out that a 27-year-old resident of the city of Vichuga was involved in the crime.

During the proceedings, the police established that the victim and the person who had robbed his house were acquaintances. The story of their relations involved the sale of a sports motorcycle. The offender who penetrated into the house had earlier sold the vehicle to the owner of the house, but, according to him, he did not receive the money from the buyer in full.

Then the suspect decided to get the remaining debt of 30 thousand rubles by criminal means. The defendant entered the house through the window, cracked open the safe with a crowbar and stole from it an amount of almost 700 thousand rubles, US dollars, jewelry, and also took from the garage the motorcycle he had already sold to the homeowner and the keys to it. The detainee claimed that he needed the money to pay off a mortgage.

During the investigation, the police seized 150 thousand rubles stolen from the victims. They were kept by the mistress of the theft suspect. The sports bike was also seized from the defendant and added to the materials of the criminal case as material evidence. Further operational search activities are underway.

A criminal case under part 3 of Article 158 “Theft” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation was instituted. It turned out that the suspect had previously been prosecuted for a property crime.

The citizen who had robbed another person's house was arrested by a court decision. He will spend the next two months in a pre-trial detention center.