“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region, together with the regional department of the FSB of Russia, have identified a group whose members have been charged with illegal banking activities involving the extraction of income on an especially large scale.

As established by the police, between 2015 and 2020, three residents of the Bryansk Region carried out illegal banking operations related to cashing out funds and assisting clients in tax evasion.

Presumably, 98 regional organizations and individual entrepreneurs registered to dummies were involved in the machinations.

To give a legal appearance to financial transactions, the offenders indicated in the documents as the basis for payment fictitious information about payment for finished products, goods, services. For example, for the supply of building materials. It was preliminarily established that the turnover of funds for the specified period amounted to more than 800 million rubles, and the income received – to 33 million rubles.

The investigative unit of the Administration for Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region has instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 2 of Article 172 and part 2 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Three of the suspects have been detained.

During searches in the office and residential premises of the defendants, the police found and seized cash in an amount exceeding one million rubles, computer equipment, communication facilities, electronic media, bank cards, accounting documents, seals that have evidentiary value for the criminal case.

For one of the suspects the court selected as a preventive measure the remand in custody, for his two accomplices – the prohibition of certain actions,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.