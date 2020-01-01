An investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region completed the investigation into the criminal case against a 69-year-old resident of the Yurginsky District, a former director of an educational institution. She was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

The investigation found that the suspect, using her official position, fictitiously employed her daughter in the educational institution. The new employee was assigned a workload that she actually did not perform, and monthly wages were accrued. However, instead of the daughter, who did not know about the illegal scheme, the money was received by her mother. Over 7 years, the defendant has thus stolen more than 1,500,000 rubles.

At present, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to Court. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. Within the framework of the criminal case, the injured party also filed a civil claim for compensation for the damage caused.