The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the Russian MIA Administration for the Astrakhan Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against two local residents aged 38, accused of large-scale fraud committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

The investigation established that they, through deception and abuse of trust, took possession of a private household in the Leninsky District and a land plot of 903 sq.m. on which it stood, that belonged to an Astrakhan born in 1988 and his 40-year-old cousin. The youngest of them, on the advice of a convict, with whom he had previously served a sentence in a correctional colony, turned to the offenders for help in formalizing the inheritance. New acquaintances often treated the victim in a cafe, and then, having learned about the availability of real estate, they invited him to take part in gambling. After some time, he had accumulated a card debt of more than 2 million rubles.

To pay it off, the defendants convinced the men to sign a gift agreement, promising to buy them an apartment in return. However, they did not intend to fulfill their obligations.

The defendants, taking advantage of the applicants' legal illiteracy and alcohol dependence, re-registered their ownership to themselves, then divided the plot, built two residential buildings and sold the property to third parties unaware of their criminal intent. Subsequently, they were detained by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration. One of them, who has been previously prosecuted for a similar unlawful act, is currently in custody, the second is under house arrest.

In order to secure the civil claim and possible confiscation of property, 6 buildings were arrested.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office has been sent to the Leninsky District Court for consideration on the merits.