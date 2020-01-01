The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kursk Region has completed the investigation of a criminal case into a series of thefts of funds from bank accounts of citizens.

There are four defendants in the criminal case. One of them, a 30-year-old girl and the organizer of the illegal activities – a 34-year-old resident of the Samara Region, thanks to the joint actions of the Investigative Department and the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kursk Region, were detained on the territory of Samara and transported to Kursk. Two more defendants were put on the federal wanted list.

It was found that the offenders were sending SMS to the telephone numbers of residents of the Kursk Region with a message on the blocking of their bank cards. After that, the victims called back to the phone number indicated in the message, and the defendants, posing as employees of the central office of their credit institution, allegedly to check the work of credit cards, found out the confidential information of bank card holders, after which their funds were transferred to controlled accounts.

The victims were mostly elderly people, and the numbers they called back were similar to bank numbers, so the victims had no doubts that they were communicating with real bank employees.

The offenders spent the illegally obtained funds on shopping in on-line stores, purchasing expensive computer and household appliances, which they subsequently sold. In addition, facts of funds legalization were established.

It has been proved that the roles of all group members were assigned. The organizer of the illegal activities selected accomplices by the timbre of the voice and the ability to maintain a conversation, supervised their work and fined them for discipline violations. Also, the man managed all financial flows and distributed monetary rewards depending on the role of each participant. According to the available operational information, he used the criminally obtained funds to acquire property and registered it to the names of dummies; in one of the resort towns he was building a hotel complex.

As part of the criminal case, it was established that the operators made about several hundred phone calls and mailings of SMS messages every day. They had a regular income, and they combined the illegal business with official work.

During the searches, a large number of bank cards, SIM cards, as well as various computer equipment were seized from members of the organized group.

The involvement of the defendants in 21 episodes of theft from bank accounts of residents of the Kursk region in the amount of about a million rubles has been proved.

Thanks to the measures taken by the investigation, the material damage to the victims was compensated in full.

A criminal case was instituted against the offenders on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Legalization (laundering) of funds or other property acquired by a person as a result of committing a crime”.

The criminal investigation is completed.