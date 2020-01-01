The police suppressed the criminal activities of three residents of the Tver Region, who planned to make thousands of caches with heroin in the city.

According to the operational information received, it was established that the natives of the Tver Region had arrived to the territory of the republic under the guise of tourists to distribute the drug – heroin. The suspects in illegal activities were placed under around-the-clock surveillance. The offenders lived in a rented apartment, where they stored and packaged the narcotic substance on their own. They were detained by Drug Control officers and police precinct officers of police division No. 2 at the time of filling a cache.

During the personal search at the time of the detention, the police found and seized from the woman and the young man 92 parcels with a white substance, which, according to the expert opinion, was a potent narcotic drug, heroin. The 46-year-old resident of Tver, her daughter and a 20-year-old young man managed to make 4 caches near the house where they daily rented an apartment. The offenders had clearly assigned roles – while one was masking the cache, the other was on the watch, and the third was photographing the place.

At the place of residence, during the search, law enforcement officers found a whole package with unpackaged heroin, which the suspects hid under the battery. The Police seized about one kilogram of heroin.

All the detainees made confessions. The suspects were prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Art. 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The suspects face a possibility of a prison term of up to 20 years. In addition, in accordance with Part 2 of Art. 150 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the enterprising woman will have to answer before the law for involving her underage daughter in her criminal business.