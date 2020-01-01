“Officers of the Drug Control Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Smolensk have liquidated a cannabis plantation in an abandoned building. Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 231 and part 2 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.
The police seized 137 bushes of a drug-containing plant, as well as special equipment used to cultivate it. According to the expert's opinion, 24 kilograms of the cannabis plant (Cannabis) were found.
As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained two local residents on suspicion of the illegal activity. With respect to the offenders a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.
