“The GA for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Stavropol Territory initiated a criminal case against the suspects of fraud using electronic means of payment on the grounds of a crime under Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As previously reported, in the Spring of last year, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the GA of the Territory, with the participation of the Russian Guard, suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of stealing money from the settlement accounts of citizens.

In the course of the investigation of a previously initiated criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, it was preliminarily established that two offenders had created a criminal community consisting of two structural divisions, in which at least ten participants were involved.

According to investigators, the suspects acted according to a plan prepared in advance. They called residents of various regions of Russia and, posing as security officers of the bank, reported about illegal debiting of funds from their accounts or blocking of their bank cards. Misleading the victims, they persuaded them to transfer certain amounts, allegedly to the account of a reserve cell, or to name passwords and PIN codes.

The circumstances of 31 episodes of fraudulent activities have now been established. The total damage exceeded 1.5 million rubles.

The criminal cases have been combined into one proceeding, the preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.