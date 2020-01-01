The illegal business on the territory of our republic has united residents of the Yaroslavl, Kostroma and Leningrad regions, as well as citizens of a neighboring state. The entire chain of illegal activities was revealed by police officers of the Drug Control Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Karelia. For a long time, operatives have been developing a drug distribution scheme in the interests of an on-line store.

At the end of last year, the police received reports that dealers were selling drugs in Petrozavodsk and satellite cities. The primary information was confirmed: the first suspects were identified – residents of the Yaroslavl Region aged from 20 to 27. In their hometown, they also sold drugs, but for secrecy reasons, they arrived in Karelia, where they continued their illegal business. There they involved in criminal activities two local residents who were drug users and who agreed to participate in the illegal business as retail cache-fillers. The first detentions took place – five suspects were taken into custody.

Subsequently, the police identified two more cache-fillers – foreign citizens acting in the interests of the same store. The operatives had reason to believe that all the drug-distributors received the goods from the same dealer. It soon became known that the function of receiving large consignments of drugs, accounting and packaging them was assigned with a 20-year-old girl resident of the Kostroma Region. Despite her young age, she gained authority in the criminal hierarchy and was sent to Karelia.

In the course of a further special operation, law enforcement officers identified interregional couriers. They supplied wholesale consignments of goods to Karelia and the Arkhangelsk Region. One of the suspects was a resident of the Leningrad Region, the second lived in the republic for a long time.

In total, in the course of the check of operational materials, officers of the Drug Control Administration MIA for the Republic of Karelia documented the criminal activities of 12 persons, seized over 4 kilograms of synthetic drugs, which were intended for sale in Petrozavodsk, Pudozh, Medvezhyegorsk and Olonets. The offenders have been charged with more than 80 episodes of the illegal activity. In the framework of the initiated criminal cases, investigative actions are being carried out, accomplices are being identified. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for 10 suspects. The defendants face a possibility of a prison term of up to 20 years.