Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from Serpukhov, Moscow Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained three suspects of theft of funds.

According to the investigation, the offenders stole more than 200 thousand rubles from a man who worked as a driver for an individual entrepreneur selling vegetable products in one of the major food centers in the capital.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Serpukhovskoye” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 161 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the searches at the place of residence of the defendants, mobile phones, sim-cards and documentation, which had evidential value in the criminal case, were found and seized. Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure against all the suspects.

Further operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activity are being carried out. Currently the issue of re-qualification of the criminal case under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is being considered.