The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Penza is investigating a criminal case on the theft of diesel fuel from a main oil pipeline, which was initiated on the basis of materials provided by the FSB of Russia department in the Penza Region. A 39-year-old resident of Moscow is charged with committing the crime.

It has been established that the defendant repeatedly made business trips from Moscow to Orenburg and stopped in Penza on the way. He noticed the fact that a main oil pipeline passed through the city, and he decided to steal diesel fuel from it. To this end, in May 2020, the offender arrived in Penza, where he began the preparation for the crime. He rented an apartment for living, acquired the necessary tools for making a tie-in and laying a hose. The defendant also bought a garage on Austrin Street, located not far from the oil pipeline, in which he equipped a tank for storing diesel fuel. In addition, he rented a truck, which he equipped with a metal barrel to transport the stolen fuel.

For several days, the offender traveled to the outskirts of the city to locate the oil pipeline. Then, at night, he dug a pit and made a tie-in. In the following days, he came to the place of unauthorized tie-in to check if the guards learned about his actions. After making sure that the tie-in went unnoticed, the defendant continued the work and connected a high-pressure hose, which he subsequently hid in the ground and led to his garage.

At the moment when the defendant was pumping the stolen diesel fuel into the tank of a truck near the garage, his actions were stopped by officers of the regional FSB Department. The total volume of the stolen fuel amounted to more than 7 tons.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. Taking to custody was determined as the preventive measure for the defendant.