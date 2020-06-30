The police detained a man who had fraudulently stole a large sum of money from a 91-year-old woman.

On June 30, 2020, a 91-year-old local resident contacted the police of the Vasileostrovsky District of St. Petersburg. The pensioner said that an unknown man had come to her apartment on Kakhovsky Street, offering to install some equipment – water filters. During a conversation with the visitor, the pensioner said that she had already become a victim of scammers when two girls had deceived her about a year ago, but that time the elderly woman did not contact the police.

In turn, the man said that he was allegedly a lawyer and offered assistance in returning the funds to the pensioner. This “service”, which was never provided by anyone, cost the woman 120 thousand rubles.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 2 of Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities, on August 1, at one of the houses on Kakhovsky Street, police officers detained the suspect. It turned out to be a 25-year-old native of the Republic of Tyva who had previously been convicted for theft and did not work anywhere.

Currently, the suspect has been arrested. The police continue efforts to establish all the episodes of the unlawful activity of the detainee and possible accomplices in the crimes.