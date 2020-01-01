“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow have detained four suspects in insurance fraud in the Moscow Region.

According to available information, the offenders illegally got hold of the personal data of clients of one of the insurance companies. Calling the participants in traffic accidents, they reported that insured events were being reviewed and the facts of underestimation of payments were revealed. To receive additional funds, clients were offered to conduct an independent examination in firms controlled by the accomplices.

Subsequently, fictitious examinations were carried out without actual inspection of the cars. With a complete set of documents, the suspects, on behalf of civilians who remained unaware, applied to courts, where they received official decisions for compensation of the damage. They disposed of the funds received from the insurance company at their own discretion. Currently, over 500 cases of payments based on forged documents have been identified to a total amount of over 100 million rubles.

A criminal case was instituted against four suspects on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Art. 159.5 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to the offenders a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

During searches in the office on the Volgogradsky Prospekt and at the residence addresses of the defendants, funds, documentation, stamps, prepared sets of documents for new payments and computer equipment were seized. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.