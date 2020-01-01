“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region in the Kirovsky Administrative District of the city of Omsk detained a 29-year-old local resident suspected of committing unlawful acts against a six-year-old girl,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

A few days ago, the parents of the underage girl contacted the police. They reported that an unknown man entered the house entrance after two girls and attacked one of them on the stairs. The children screamed, their mother ran out of the apartment, and the intruder disappeared.

Police officers and representatives of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region, based on CCTV camera recordings, drew up a description for the search for the suspect. Active assistance in its dissemination was rendered by caring citizens and mass media.

An Investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph b) of part 4 of Article 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

“The suspect was taken to the territorial police division. Currently all the circumstances of the incident are being established,” Irina Volk clarified.