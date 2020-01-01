The criminal case initiated on the features of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation by the Investigative Division No 3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Stavropol was sent to court.

Earlier, the city police division received a statement from the director of one of the management companies of the regional center about a major financial shortfall revealed when checking the accounting documentation. The total amount of the damage exceeded 1 million 300 thousand rubles.

During operational activities, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Stavropol found that the funds had been appropriated by an accountant-cashier of the organization – a 48-year-old resident of Stavropol. Since January 2018, for a year and a half, she entered her personal data into payment orders to pay the expenses of the management company, and then transferred the funds to her personal account.

Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. The criminal case with the approved indictment have been sent to the Promyshlenny District Court of Stavropol for consideration on the merits.

In addition, the investigation established the citizen's involvement in two more similar acts committed in other companies in Stavropol, where she also kept the accounting. In both cases, using her official position, the woman transferred to her bank account more than fifty thousand rubles intended for the expenses of organizations. Criminal proceedings have also been instituted on these facts, and the necessary investigative measures are currently underway.