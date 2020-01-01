Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region established the involvement of a 40-year-old resident of Kaliningrad in a series of especially grave crimes against the person and in drug trafficking.

According to the preliminary information established by the police, in the Spring of 2020, as a result of a conflict over the sale of drugs, the offender killed a resident of Kaliningrad. The defendant made at least four shots at the victim from a firearm, as a result of which the man died at the scene. As a result of the operational-search activities, the police also established that in 2016 the resident of Kaliningrad attempted to murder a resident of Svetlogorsk. The offender attacked him in the entrance of the house and began hitting him with a hammer, however, because of the active resistance of the victim, he could not complete his intent and fled.

In addition, as it was established by the police during the operational support of the investigation, the man had created an online store selling a synthetic drug – “salt” in an instant messenger. The defendant left the “caches” with the drug in places coordinated with the buyers, observing measures of secrecy.

In May 2020, the suspect was detained by the police. As a result of the search, more than seven kilograms of prohibited substances, packaging material, scales, other instruments and items associated with the crime related to drug trafficking were seized from the detainee, and already prepared “caches” were found.

Criminal cases on the sale of narcotic drugs, committed using the information and telecommunication network of the Internet on a large scale (clause “d”, part 4 of Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), as well as 14 episodes of attempted sales of narcotic drugs in an especially large (part 3 of Art. 30, part 5 of Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), large (part 3 of Art. 30, clause “d” of Part 4 of Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and significant (part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) amounts were transferred for further investigation to the Investigative Committee. Police officers provide operational support to the investigation.