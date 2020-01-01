When checking the information received from the FSB of Russia Department for the Krasnodar Territory, officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krymsky District found that a 53-year-old director of one of the construction companies, when erecting the building of a preschool educational institution, overestimated the amount of actually performed work and the amount of used building materials. As a result, these illegal actions of the offender inflicted a damage in the amount of about 5.5 million rubles.

Currently the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krymsky District have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of the crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior was chosen for the man.