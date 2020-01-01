The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region have completed the investigation of a criminal case against two 30-year-old natives of Dagestan. They are accused of unlawful acts stipulated by part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Creation of a stable armed group”, part 4 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery” and part 3 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, carrying of firearms and ammunition, committed by an organized group”.

According to the version of the preliminary investigation, two men planned to commit robbery attacks on cell phone stores. The accomplices prepared camouflage clothing, communications equipment, and equipped vehicles to drive around the city. During the attack, the offenders threatened the sellers of the cell phone stores with the use of violence, including the use of gas and traumatic pistols manually converted into combat arms. In all cases, the objects of theft were cash from the cash register and expensive smartphones.

In total, the defendants committed five robberies. The total material damage exceeded 2 mln. Rubles.

Currently, the materials of the criminal case have been sent to the City Court of Saint Petersburg for consideration on the merits.