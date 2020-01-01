Officers of the Inter-District Division No. 1 of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region, while checking the operational information, detained a suspect of fraud on an especially large scale.

The police found that in 2016 the director of one of the enterprises of the city of St. Petersburg took part in the competition and won a tender for the supply of equipment. After the conclusion of a contract with an institution located on the territory of the Rostov Region, an advance payment for the equipment was transferred to the account of the enterprise controlled by the detainee. However, the defendant never fulfilled her contractual obligations. As a result, the offender committed a theft of budget funds – amounting to about 1.5 million rubles.

This fact has been prosecuted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Part. 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Fraud on an especially large scale).