“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, in cooperation with colleagues from the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region and the regional department of the FSB of Russia, revealed illegal production of synthetic drugs.

According to preliminary data, a resident of Voronezh in the period from February to May of this year in a bathhouse on the territory of his private household was producing a synthetic drug, mephedrone, selling it later in large batches.

In the course of operational-search activities, police officers identified four wholesale buyers who later distributed the drugs in Kaluga, Saratov, Perm and Lipetsk. The suspects were detained.

During the searches, the police seized more than four kilograms of synthetic drugs.

Investigative unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh instituted criminal proceedings on the features of offenses stipulated by Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen in respect of the suspects,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.