“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, signed an order awarding departmental medals ‘For valor in the service’ to officers of Police Division No. 5 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Samara, Police Lieutenant Maxim Pimenov and Police Warrant Officer Anatoly Soldatov for courage and dedication, shown in the line of duty,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

At the end of July, in one of the apartments of a residential building in Samara, on Buyanov Street, there occurred a conflict between spouses. According to neighbors, the man was drunk and inflicted bodily harm to his wife during the quarrel. Police officers Maxim Pimenov and Anatoly Soldatov arrived at the scene. The victim opened the door to the apartment. When the officers proceeded inside, the man threw an object similar to a grenade in their direction.

Immediately assessing the situation, Police Lieutenant Maxim Pimenov pushed the woman into a niche in the wall of the apartment corridor and closed her with himself. Police Warrant Officer Anatoly Soldatov managed to close the iron front door so that the fragments of the exploded grenade would not scatter to a greater distance.

“I saw that the citizen was holding a grenade and heard a characteristic sound. The explosion occurred seconds later,” Anatoly recalls.

Despite the injuries received, the police detained the criminal and did not allow the use of another grenade, which was already in his hands. As experts later found out, it was a ready-to-use F-1 combat grenade.

“Maxim Pimenov and Anatoly Soldatov in that emergency situation risked themselves but saved lives of civilians. Their actions are an example of courage and dedication in the performance of their official duties,” noted Irina Volk.