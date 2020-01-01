Law enforcement officers found that a 45-year-old resident of Sochi in Autumn of 2019 created an organized group consisting of residents of the Krasnodar Territory, Samara and Orenburg regions. The four offenders were looking for businessmen and entrepreneurs in different regions, from whom they intended to fraudulently steal money.

For example, the group members called mobile phones of two Orenburg farmers with demands to meet on the territory of the regional center allegedly to solve the occurred problems. At the time of the meeting, the offenders made a brawl and staged an injury of their man. Later, one of the group members contacted the farmers and introduced himself as a high-ranking law enforcement officer. To resolve the issue of not bringing farmers to criminal liability for injuring a person during the last meeting, he offered his help for a remuneration of 5,000,000 rubles.

As a result of the actions of that group, the offenders managed to steal funds from the Orenburg entrepreneurs in the amount of 2,800,000 rubles.

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region identified and detained the suspects during operational activities.

The actions of these persons were qualified by the preliminary investigation bodies under Part 3 of Art. 30, part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted fraud by an organized group on an especially large scale”. Currently, the investigation is over, the materials have been sent to the Sharlyksky District Court of the Orenburg Region for consideration on the merits. The defendants face a possibility of up to 10 years in prison.