In the proceedings of the investigative unit of the police division for the Tsentralny District of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novorossiysk, there was a criminal case instituted against a 34-year-old resident of the Abinsky District on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”.

According to the investigation, at night, on one of the streets of Novorossiysk, the defendant, using violence, stole the victim's mobile phone and money, after which he escaped. The total amount of damage exceeded 17,000 rubles.

During the operative-search activities the Police established the identity and whereabouts of the offender. Criminal investigation officers detained the man in the city of Krasnodar and took him to the police division.

Given the evidence collected by the investigation, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Novorossiysk found the defendant guilty of the alleged offense and sentenced him to 3 years and 6 months in prison with serving the sentence in a strict regime correctional colony.