Operatives of the Criminal Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Leningradsky District detained two local residents suspected of a series of thefts of bicycles on the territory of Kaliningrad.

According to police, the young people acted separately from each other, but in a similar way. One of the suspects called residents of the house on the intercom and, posing as a postman or a neighbor, entered the building without problems. Then he nibbled on bike locks with pliers, after which he stole property, which he immediately sold in the street.

The second offender preferred not to ring the intercoms, but tore out the front doors by force, after which he stole vehicles in a similar way. The young man sold property both in the street to casual passers-by and in the markets.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, the police identified the perpetrators and soon each of them was detained while committing crimes. During body searches, cutters of various sizes were seized from the men. As the detainees explained, five seconds were enough for them to cut the cable and steal property.

According to the police, the 21-year-old detainee was involved in the theft of at least 10 bicycles, while the 22-year-old one has more than 20 stolen vehicles on his account.

Criminal cases were instituted under part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft committed with causing a significant damage to a citizen”.