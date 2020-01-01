The court passed a guilty verdict to a 33-year-old travel company employee accused of fraud.

The official director of the agency was an individual entrepreneur – a man born in 1964. In fact, all the activities on his behalf were carried out by his relative. The woman concluded contracts with clients and accepted prepayment for a tourist product from them, but did not fulfill her obligations. So, in August last year, residents of Perm who were planning to relax in Turkey as a large group with their children, applied to the company. For the trip, the customers paid half a million rubles. The victims learned that the trip would not take place, the day before departure. By that time, the fraudster was no longer answering phone calls.

More than 42 people were recognized as victims in the case. According to investigators, the total damage amounted to three million nine hundred thousand rubles. An interesting fact was that many clients knew the suspect well and trusted her without reservation. The reason was that those residents of Perm were regular customers of the travel agency and earlier they had no complaints about the work of the agency.

It is known that customers transferred money to the personal account belonging to an acquaintance of the offender. At the time of the conclusion of the agreements with the travel agency, the man was no longer alive.

During the investigation, the offender was on her own recognizance. The court sentenced the woman to 3 years 6 months in a penal colony. The court also ordered to compensate for the property damage caused to the victims.