It was established that in June of this year, a 62-year-old resident of the Tsentralny District of the city of Togliatti at the place of her registration for a cash reward registered 29 citizens of former Soviet republics.

The police carried out verification measures at that address, as a result of which it was established that the pensioner, in violation of the procedure for migration registration of foreign citizens, had not provided housing for residence. Foreigners took this opportunity to avoid being held administratively liable for violating the rules of stay on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Currently a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation” has been initiated by the Inquiry unit of police division No 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to three years.

Currently, within the frame of the criminal case the Police is conducting all the necessary investigative and procedural activities. The Police check for the detainee’s involvement in similar offenses.