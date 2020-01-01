Investigators of Division No. 2 of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration of “Krasnoyarskoye” completed the investigation of a criminal case against a man accused of committing a series of thefts.

The owner of a store turned to the police duty-unit with a statement that money had been stolen from the cash register and 699 packs of cigarettes worth in total more than 70 thousand rubles had been stolen from the backroom. The police seized the video surveillance recordings of the store trading floor and found that at night a man had broken down the door with improvised tools, entered the store and stole money from the cash register and payment terminal. After that he went into the back room, from where he stole blocks of cigarettes of various brands, putting them in a large bag. Then he disappeared.

When carrying out operational measures, officers of the criminal investigation department established the identity and whereabouts of the suspect and detained him. That was a 37-year-old resident of the regional center with a long criminal record. During the investigation, the man's involvement in 12 thefts was established. The total amount of the damage exceeded 300 thousand rubles.

With regard to all the crimes, investigators of division No. 2 of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration of “Krasnoyarskoye” initiated a criminal case against the resident of Krasnoyarsk on the grounds of offences provided for by Part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. The defendant faces a possibility of a prison term of up to 5 years.

Currently, the criminal case materials together with the indictment have been sent to the Oktyabrsky District Court of Krasnoyarsk for consideration on the merits.