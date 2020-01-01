“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Buryatia and the regional department of the FSB of Russia, in cooperation with the MIA of Russia Administration for Ulan-Ude, with the support of Rosgvardia fighters, suppressed the activities of a group of persons engaged in the illegal production and sale of unmarked products through small retail stores.

Investigator unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA for the Republic of Buryatia initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

During searches in warehouses and residential premises, the police seized more than 25 thousand bottles of finished alcoholic products of fifteen trade names, about one and a half tons of ethyl alcohol and alcohol-containing liquids, equipment, fittings, counterfeit excise stamps, as well as more than 1000 packs of tobacco products of various brands with signs of counterfeiting.

Investigative actions aimed at exposing all the participants in the illegal activities continue,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.