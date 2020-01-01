A fact of illegal storage and sale of alcohol-containing products of various brands without excise stamps was revealed by officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kurgan in April 2019. As a result of operational-search activities in one of the warehouse premises in the industrial zone, the police found more than 8 thousand bottles of unmarked alcohol and alcohol-containing products with a total volume of over 4 thousand liters. The total value of the counterfeit alcohol made 1 million 750 thousand rubles.

Investigators found that the 45-year-old resident of Kurgan illegally stored and sold to a limited circle of people the alcohol, which he had acquired without mandatory certificates of conformity and special federal stamps. Under the guise of legal alcohol of well-known brands, the defendant was selling a surrogate dangerous to the life and health of consumers. At the same time, for each customer the bootlegger had an individual price, which varied from 50 to 250 rubles per bottle.

Thanks to the evidence collected during the investigation, the defendant's guilt was fully proven during the trial. By the decision of the Kurgan City Court, he was found guilty of committing crimes provided for by paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production and (or) circulation of ethyl alcohol, alcoholic and alcohol-containing products”, part 1 of Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal use of means of individualization of goods (works, services)”, part 1 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products, performance of work or provision of services that do not meet safety requirements”. The convict was sentenced to one year and seven months imprisonment (suspended) with a probationary period of two years.