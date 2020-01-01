GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory supervised the investigation by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Anapa of the criminal case instituted against a 42-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part. 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to investigators, the defendants acquired a land plot in the resort town of Anapa and created the appearance of constructing an apartment building on it. Knowing that the building under construction would not be commissioned because of the lack of permits, the woman entered into shared construction contracts with six citizens, informing them of the fictitious completion date. The defendant also concealed from the victims information about the absence of technical conditions and possibility for further connecting the residential building to utilities. The total damage amounted to 4,750,000 rubles. The offender disposed of the funds at her discretion.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior was chosen for the defendant.

To secure the civil claims of the victims for compensation of the property damage, the preliminary investigation authorities arrested the property of the defendant.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Anapa collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.