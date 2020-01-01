Operatives of the Center for Countering Extremism of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region during the proactive monitoring of social networks revealed facts of public distribution in the information and telecommunications network of Internet of two videos included in the federal list of extremist materials by a court decision. Their distribution was carried out in one of the popular social networks from the personal page of a 31-year-old resident of Maloyaroslavets.

A study carried out in an expert institution revealed in the videos signs of inciting hatred based on national superiority, as well as statements calling for hostile actions based on interracial hatred.

The collected materials were sent to the Prosecutor's Office of the Maloyaroslovetsky District of the Kaluga Region to institute administrative proceedings on the grounds of offenses provided for by Articles 20.29 “Production and distribution of extremist materials”, 20.3.1 “Incitement to hatred or hostility, as well as humiliation of human dignity” of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

By the decision of the Maloyaroslovetsky District Court of the Kaluga Region, the citizen was found guilty of committing the indicated administrative offenses, he was sentenced to an administrative fine of 12 thousand rubles.