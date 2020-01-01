As a result of operational-search activities, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, together with colleagues from the Vasileostrovsky District, detained a suspect in a robbery attack on a bank branch on Bolshoy Prospect of the Vasilyevsky Island.
The previous night, an attacker in a medical mask ran into the office of the financial institution. Threatening the employee, he handed out a note demanding to give him money, stole more than a million rubles and fled from the scene. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.
The police quickly identified the offender. It turned out to be a 29-year-old man who had previously worked as a bartender. According to him, he needed money due to the loss of his job. The raider was detained at the place of residence. Cash in the amount of 1 million 108 thousand rubles was seized from the suspect.
A criminal case was instituted under Part 4 of Art. 162 of the Russian Criminal Code “Robbery”. The suspect was detained pursuant to Art. 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.
